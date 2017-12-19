American Social gets in holiday spirit with annual ugly sweater party

‘Tis the season for ugly sweaters, and one South Florida bar is celebrating this fabulous fashion statement with a party fit for the ugliest. So if you have sweaters with bells that jingle or lights that shine bright or if you want to attach some tinsle to a top — do it and then head over to American Social.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…to wear ugly sweaters, that is.

American Social wants you and your ugliest holiday sweater to head to their Brickell location for their annual ugly sweater party.

Andrea Lanza, manager at American Social: “This Thursday, we are inviting all guests to wear ugly sweaters or any holiday cheer style sweaters that they do have.”

The bash has become a December tradition.

Andrea Lanza: “The ugly sweater party originated over in our Las Olas location in Fort Lauderdale. It became such a huge hit — staff and customers really loved it and appreciated it and engaged in it, and they were amped up, ready to wear or go find an ugly sweater and come embrace it at American Social. We started doing it yearly at our locations.”

The sweaters can be cute, tacky, new or old — just as long as they keep with the holiday theme.

Andrea Lanza: “You are able to be laid back, have fun, not worry about what you are wearing and just have a good time.”

And those decked-out to deck the halls can take part in the ugly sweater contest.

Andrea Lanza: “All those wearing an ugly sweater will be able to upload to their socail media, and there will be live voting on Instagram, on Facebook, and that’s how we’re gonna base off who would win prizes. We’re doing three winners, and the top three people with the most likes are gonna be our winners.”

There isn’t a cover charge, and the night includes holiday drink specials.

Andrea Lanza: “We are offering three different holiday cocktails. One is a sparkling julep. It features champagne and cognac. We have a cranberry mule, which is mint and ginger-infused Ketel One and cranberry juice. We also have a white peach margarita, which is Don Julio tequila and white peach syrup topped with cider beer.”

While your friends up north are trying to stay warm this holiday season, you can send them pics from American Social’s ugly sweater party, complete with palm trees in the background.

Andrea Lanza: “We are right on Miami River — gorgeous Miami views not only from our patio but inside.”

FOR MORE INFO:

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 223-7004

www.americansocialbar.com/brickell

