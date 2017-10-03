AMC offering $5 tickets every Tuesday through October

(WSVN) - Looking for something to do this month? Well along with Taco Tuesday, you can add going to the movies to the mix.

AMC has announced that for the month of October, they will be offering $5 tickets to their AMC Stubs members.

AMC Stubs is a free loyalty club where participants can get free benefits at AMC theaters.

In addition to the ticket, you can add on a drink and popcorn for another $5.

For the first time in a long while, it will not break your bank account to go for a night out at the movies.

For more information and to join the AMC Stubs program, click here.

