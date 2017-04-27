Don’t you hate when you’re traveling through space and some angry life-form decides it wants to kill you? It happens more often than you’d think, and it’s happening again in the new “Alien” movie. Deco’s resident alien hunter, Chris Van Vliet, talked with the star of the film.

The first “Alien” movie came out in 1979. It terrified audiences and changed the game for science fiction movies. Here we are, 38 years later, and this is the eighth film in the franchise. I sat down with one of the stars, Demián Bichir, on Miami Beach, earlier on Thursday.

Katherine Waterson (as Daniels): “You’ve all sacrificed so much to be here and be a part of this thing we’re doing.”

“Alien: Covenant” takes us aboard a spaceship called the Covenant. The crew members are on a journey to colonize a planet on the far side of the galaxy.

Demián Bichir (as Lope): “This is wheat. What are the odds of finding human vegetation this far from Earth?”

Katherine Waterson (as Daniels): “Who planted it?”

That is a good question. Who planted that wheat? Demián Bichir stars in the film, which is the eighth in the franchise and the third directed by legendary director Ridley Scott.

Demián Bichir: “I think Ridley is everyone’s dad in that sense. I’ve been a big fan of his work for many, many years.”

Covenant picks up 10 years after the last “Alien” film, “Prometheus,” which came out in 2012 — and it keeps the same dark tone.

Demián Bichir: “All of the elements that are so scary are there, even without seeing them.”

But when you do see the aliens, you better be ready.

Chris Van Vliet: “What do the aliens actually look like when you’re on set?”

Demián Bichir: “The artwork they did and the creation of these creatures, it’s so perfectly well made that it’s really horrific to be able to interact with them.”

Just like the original film, this is a horror film as much as it is a sci-fi flick.

Chris Van Vliet: “When you’re reading the script, before even knowing which character you are, don’t you assume that at some point your character might die?”

Demián Bichir: “It’s really difficult to stay alive in a film like this. It is a task. You make that your own personal mission.”

“Alien: Covenant” hits theaters on May 19, and it’s movie number two in a trilogy of prequels, “Prometheus” being the first. Ridley Scott says if this movie and the next one do well, he plans to make three more “Alien” movies.

