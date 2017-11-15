Alejandro Sanz celebrated as Latin Grammy Person of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Sanz says if he could travel back in time, he’d stop and enjoy the moment when his career started taking off two decades ago.

But he has a chance to savor a special moment this week as he is celebrated as Person of the Year at the 18th annual Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

Sanz is to be presented with the award Thursday night at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. Previous recipients include Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Carlos Santana, Shakira and Ricky Martin.

