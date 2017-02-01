(WSVN) - This one’s for the fish lovers. Tasty seared tuna with a delicious twist, fresh from a South Beach hot spot. Let’s grab a bite!

The Chef: Michael Love

The Restaurant: Epicure Gourmet Market and Cafe on Miami Beach

The Dish: Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi Tuna

Ingredients:

1 – 1 ½-pound Yellowfin Tuna loin

½ cup of mixed black and white sesame seeds

¼ cup toasted sesame seed oil (plus extra for plating)

Salt and pepper

Salad & Vinaigrette

4 cups of baby arugula

2 roasted red pepper halves, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

12 ounces fresh orange juice

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Original Love Rub (*you can also make your own rub with garlic powder, dehydrated garlic and onion powder, thyme, basil, cumin, cayenne pepper, and kosher salt)

12 ounces extra virgin olive oil

Method of Preparation:

– Lightly salt and pepper the entire surface of the tuna loin. In a medium-sized bowl or baking dish, combine the seeds and 3 tablespoons of sesame oil. Place loin in the oil mixture and roll around until completely covered in seeds. Heat the remaining oil in pan until shimmering but not smoking. Carefully place loin in the pan and sear for 30 seconds. Turn loin 1/3 and sear another 30 seconds. Turn loin another 1/3 and sear for 10-15 seconds, then remove from heat and place in cooler for 15 minutes.

– For dressing: Whisk all ingredients except oil until well blended. Taste for salt and add if needed. Continue whisking while drizzling olive oil very slowly to emulsify. Add both peppers and stir to combine.

– Toss arugula with dressing and arrange neatly on a platter or plate. Slice the tuna loin crosswise making 3/8″ slices. Tuna should be rare on the inside.

To Plate:

– Shingle the tuna slices on top of the arugula. Drizzle extra toasted sesame oil and sprinkle with Love Rub.

Serves: 4

FOR MORE INFO:

Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe

1656 Alton Rd

Miami Beach, Fl 33139

305-672-1861

http://www.epicuremarket.com/

