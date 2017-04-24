Eugenio Derbez stars in the new film “How to Be a Latin Lover.” Turns out romance can get a little rough for an aging gigolo. Deco’s taking a loving look at the passionate comedy.

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “My papa always said, ‘You get what you work for,’ and I knew how to work it better than anyone.”

“How to Be a Latin Lover” follows a down-on-his-luck gigolo named Maximo, played by Eugenio Derbez. Things take a turn when he’s dumped by his sugar momma.

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “You cheated on me with a car salesman?”

Eugenio Derbez: “I learned to be more confident. When you wear a Speedo with confidence, you can be a Latin lover. You can get a hot chick.”

The aging playboy ends up moving in with his sister, played by Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek: “My character Sara, what I love about her is that she doesn’t give up. She is very much a family woman, and she embraces her family. She doesn’t give up on her brother.”

Maximo becomes a father figure, and starts giving his young nephew some questionable advice.

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “I can teach you how to use your skills of seduction to get what you want.”

Raphael Alejandro (as Hugo): “When do we start?”

Raphael Alejandro: “I don’t really want to be a latin lover. I don’t really believe in that. If you want to be a latin lover, if that’s you, you can. If that’s you.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “Guys like you and me do whatever it takes to come out on top.”

Maximo needs help in the love department, so he enlists the help of Rob Lowe, who plays an experienced ladies man. What a stretch!

Rob Lowe: “I love the idea of playing the wise, grizzled expert at being a gigolo. It felt like something you don’t see very often. It was just right there on the page, and I knew I could have a lot of fun.”

Rob also picked up some fitness tips.

Rob Lowe: “I learned that horse testosterone can sort of lean you out.”

The film also stars Raquel Welch as a sugar momma, who quickly attracts the attention of Maximo. It’s a match made in heaven … or is it hell?

Eugenio Derbez: “Raquel was a sex symbol, back in the 60s and 70s. She’s still hot.”

Along with a few laughs, the film sends the message that love of family is always more important than the love of money.

“How to Be a Latin Lover” opens in theaters on Friday, April 28.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.