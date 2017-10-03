Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler talks health after tour cut short

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is disputing rumors about his health after an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.”

The 69-year-old Tyler says in a statement posted on the band’s website that he’s sorry for cutting the tour short, but he had to have a medical procedure that only his doctor in the United States could perform.

Aerosmith announced last week that it was canceling the tour’s final four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Tyler said in that announcement that his condition wasn’t life threatening, but it was something he needed to deal with immediately.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.