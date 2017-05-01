This weekend, the box office numbers are going to get blown out of this galaxy, as the Guardians of said galaxy hit the big screen for movie number 2. The action-packed film promises all the adventure and excitement of the original, with a lot of heart, too.

The Guardians are back. The band of outcasts, led by Chris Pratt, aka Star-Lord, ends up having to save the galaxy once again.

The sequel has plenty of action, but there’s also a story about family.

Chris Pratt: “My first initial reaction was that I was moved to tears. And I knew how big it was, and what a mountain of work we had in front of us.”

Bradley Cooper is back as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel voices Groot — a talking tree who literally only says “I am Groot” — and Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, an assassin with a heart of gold.

Zoe Saldana: “Every character has an arc. All of these relationships, James Gunn really nurtured them. He didn’t want to cheat the audience out of all the drama these guardians have, because they have baggage, man!”

After being attacked by an advanced race of aliens, the guardians are saved by Ego, a mysterious god-like figure played by Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell: “He’s a god who’s created his own existence. When he went to Earth, he made the very weird choice of wanting to look like this, you know?”

Turns out, Ego is actually Star-Lord’s dad, and that father-son relationship continued off the set.

Chris Pratt: ‘We’ve kind of become friends. Not kind of, we have become friends, and that, to me, is the most profound experience of working with him. There’s a lot to listen to. The guy’s an icon, and he’s a really fabulous actor.”

Like any family, the Guardians have their issues, and that leads to plenty of laughs.

Chris Pratt: “It is awesome. I’m really proud of it. We’re really proud of it.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” rockets into U.S. theaters Friday, May 5.

