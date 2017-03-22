ABC’s Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News’ Diane Sawyer is reprising her interview with Caitlyn Jenner, with the former Olympic gold medalist slated to talk about her first couple of years of life as a woman.

The former Bruce Jenner spoke to Sawyer in a 2015 special that reached 17.1 million viewers and won a DuPont-Columbia journalism award.

Jenner has a book, “The Secrets of My Life,” that is to be released four days after her new interview with Sawyer airs. The “20/20” special is scheduled for April 21.

