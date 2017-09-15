A look at the nominees for the 69th annual Emmy Awards

The rest of the Emmys will be given out Sunday. A ton of amazing shows and performances are nominated. Here’s a look at some of those buzz-worthy faves.

This weekend some of television’s best and brightest are going to be honored at the 69th annual Emmy Awards.

With hundreds of shows eligible … it’s anyone’s guess who the winner will be.

Debra Birnbaum, Variety: “This is the best TV we’ve ever seen before. Every race, every category, — from drama to comedy to acting — these are the most competitive races we’ve ever seen, and it’s impossible to predict who’s going to win.”

Winona Ryder (as Joyce Byers): “You said 99 out of 100. What about the other time. The one.”

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are leading the pack in nominations with 125 noms.

Ed O’Neill (as Jay Pritchett): “We’re sold.”

In the TV Comedy category — “Modern Family,” “Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Veep.”

And for best drama series — “Westworld” is taking on “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things” and “This Is Us,” which is also the only show in this category from a broadcast network.

Debra Birnbaum: “I have high expectations for ‘This Is Us.’ I think it’s a crowd pleaser. It’s a popular show.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Madeline Martha Mackenzie): “We all do bad things.”

And HBO’s “Big Little Lies” could win up to 16 times.

They’ve got noms for Best Limited Series, and Best Limited Series Actress for both Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon: “It was just really unexpected that people loved it so much, so we’re thrilled, and we’re going to have fun on Emmy night, girl’s night.”

And no matter who wins on Sunday, there is one thing we do know … You can get a complete wrap up of from Deco on Monday.

