A growing number of celebrities, some of whom call South Florida home, are rushing to send aid to our friends and family in Puerto Rico. An A-list effort is underway in Doral, Wednesday night. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is there with a look.

Jennifer Lopez: “Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island.”

Jennifer Lopez is digging deep into her pockets to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Earlier this week, she made a big donation to relief efforts.

Jennifer Lopez: “I will be donating $1 million from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban donated the use of his private plane to Mavericks player J.J. Barea to fly to his hometown in Puerto Rico to deliver supplies.

Mr. 305 is doing the same. Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the U.S. for chemo treatments. Of the island’s 69 hospitals, only 11 have fuel and power.

Ricky Martin: “I haven’t been able to talk to my brother yet. We have no idea where he’s at.”

Ricky Martin, who was born in San Juan, posted a video on Instagram saying that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his family who live in Puerto Rico. Ricky set up a relief fund for the island and has raised nearly half a million dollars.

And San Juan native Daddy Yankee, who filmed the music video for his hit song “Despacito,” gave two separate $1 million donations — one to Feed America and the other to the American Red Cross.

Daddy Yankee: “Thank you. Muchas gracias.”

Ray Allen and “Big Papi” joined other celebrities at a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Irma in Doral, Wednesday night.

