A-listers ring in 2017, SoFlo style

Despite Mariah’s Times Square debacle on New Year’s Eve, South Florida shows had all the star power with none of the meltdowns. Here’s how A-listers rang in 2017, SoFlo style.

Justin Bieber rang in the new year performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The Biebs was joined onstage by Skrillex and DJ Marshmello to perform his Grammy-winning hit “Where Are Ü Now.” He also busted out his guitar to give fans an acoustic performance of “Love Yourself.”

Justin Bieber: “If you like the way you look that much, baby, you should go and love yourself.”

Right after counting down with Pitbull live on 7, Snoop Dogg hit up ORA to rock the stage. ORA even created an upscale gin and juice cocktail for the night in honor of “Tha Doggfather.”

Snoop Dogg: “With so much drama in the LDC, it’s kinda hard being Snoop D-O-double-G.”

Across the bridge in Miami, Nicki Minaj was counting down at E11EVEN. And it was packed, as they said goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017.

Billy Joel: “Oh, it doesn’t matter what they say. It’s only the same old thing.”

Up in Broward, the “Piano Man” himself, Billy Joel, was rocking out at the BB&T Center. He led the countdown…

Billy Joel: “3, 2, 1. Happy New Year!”

And he paid tribute to his good friend George Michael.

Billy Joel: “Oh, I gotta have faith, faith, faith. I gotta have faith, faith, faith!”

