7’s Top 7: The Year in Entertainment

There's been plenty of Hollywood heartbreak this year, from the death of Debbie Reynolds, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. Fans also bid farewell to pop star George Michael, who passed away late Christmas Day. Tonight, we're taking a look at 2016's most talked about stories in entertainment.

The world lost music legend Prince, who tragically died from an accidental drug overdose, April 21. The superstar, who had been struggling with the flu, died after giving himself a high dose of fentanyl.

Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was 57 years old.

There was also another major music loss, when legendary singer-songwriter David Bowie lost his 18-month battle with liver cancer. The androgynous glam-rock singer, also known as Ziggy Stardust, changed the way the world listened to music with eccentric fashions, theatrical performances and singular voice. David Bowie was 69 years old.

Hollywood said goodbye to some of its beloved performers.

Television icon Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” died of heart failure at the age of 82.

The magical Gene Wilder, known best for his roles in “Blazing Saddles” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83.

Garry Shandling, known for his self-deprecating stand-up and “The Larry Sanders Show” on HBO, died at age 66.

Tinseltown saw its share of divorce drama in 2016. Movie-star power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits. The couple’s happily ever after ended abruptly after a fight between Pitt and their older son Maddox during a fight on their private jet.

Another major break-up: actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard. Heard filed for divorce, making explosive accusations Depp physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage.

The couple quickly reached a divorce settlement, awarding Heard $7 million. The actress donating the entire amount to charity.

From divorce drama to reality getting more than real…

Kim Kardashian West is used to being the center of attention, but not the kind she got during Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed by five men dressed as police officers at a private residence she was renting. The thieves made off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Things didn’t stop there. A month later, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, had a psychotic breakdown. The ranter ranted uncontrollably at his concerts, eventually canceling his world tour.

A doctor admitted West to a California hospital where he was treated for exhaustion, severe dehydration and extreme paranoia.

Ellen DeGeneres (to Dwayne Johnson): “You are People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.”

And one of South Florida’s own, wrestler-turned-movie-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was voted “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine.

2016 was a lucky year for actor Leonardo DiCaprio. After being nominated for an Academy Award five times, he finally won, scoring his elusive Oscar for his role in “The Revenant.”

