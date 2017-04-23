MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida charity hoped to catch audiences on the flip side, Saturday night.

The Dade County Chapter of The Links hosted FlipSide Miami at Florida Memorial University Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Gardens. The event celebrated a diverse group of talented professionals from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Among the lineup was 7News reporter and Today in Florida weekend anchor Omar Lewis, who played the trombone.

Proceeds from the night will go to the chapter’s scholarship fund and different community programs.

