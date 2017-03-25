7’s Nerey serves up half-hour ‘Bite with Belkys’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans of 7News anchor Belkys Nerey’s foodie segment “Bite with Belkys” got an extra helping of delicious, easy-to-make dishes on Saturday.
Nerey served up a super-sized half-hour installment with the help of the Miami Culinary Institute. Together they created sausage and bell pepper sliders, stuffed jalapeños and zucchini galettes with a shrimp relish.
Nerey also sent a special shout out on Twitter, thanking her foodie fans in South Florida for their support.
For your continued “Bite” helpings, tune into 7News on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m and Sundays at 7 a.m. for of all her delicious creations.
