7’s Nerey serves up half-hour ‘Bite with Belkys’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans of 7News anchor Belkys Nerey’s foodie segment “Bite with Belkys” got an extra helping of delicious, easy-to-make dishes on Saturday.

Nerey served up a super-sized half-hour installment with the help of the Miami Culinary Institute. Together they created sausage and bell pepper sliders, stuffed jalapeños and zucchini galettes with a shrimp relish.

Nerey also sent a special shout out on Twitter, thanking her foodie fans in South Florida for their support.

5-4-3-2-1 blast off to the #bitewithbelkys 30 minute special @wsvn thanks for all your support South Florida. I ❤you pic.twitter.com/w9aPGx3rgk — Belkys Nerey (@belkysnerey) March 25, 2017

For your continued “Bite” helpings, tune into 7News on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m and Sundays at 7 a.m. for of all her delicious creations.

