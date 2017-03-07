7’s Belkys Nerey, Alex de Armas judge Carnaval cooking contest

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval Miami gave participants a chance to put their talents in the kitchen to the test, Tuesday night, and two members of 7’s family saw it all go down.

Culinary students and members of the public challenged each other to come up with tasty new recipes in Carnaval Miami’s Cooking Contest.

The event took place at La Palma Ristorante in Coral Gables. 7News anchor Belkys Nerey and Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas participated as judges.

This year, participants had to come up with a new recipe using sponsoring brands like Hellmann’s, Knorr and Country Crock.

The cook-off was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

