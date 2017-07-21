7 days of deals at Royal Pig Pub

If you’re not modeling a swimsuit, you’ve got the green light to actually eat food. We suggest hitting a Broward hotspot celebrating a special anniversary with specials every night of the week.

The Royal Pig Pub is celebrating five years on Las Olas in a big way.

Amberly Hall, Royal Pig Bug: “And we really wanted to do something to thank our loyal customers over the years, so we’ve decided that we’re going to do a week-long party to celebrate.”

This Monday kicks off seven days of deals on food and drink. It’s all designed to make you feel like you’re part of the family.

Amberly Hall: “We put a lot of energy and effort into things that we know our customers truly love. These are things that are tried and true, that are ordered on a regular basis. So we really wanted to repay them by giving them some of the things that they really enjoy from us.”

The week gets started with a delicious deal.

Amberly Hall: “On Mondays, we are beginning our $10 burger and beer special. So you come in, get your burger, fries and beer for $10.”

Might I suggest the Cactus Jack burger? It’s topped with a roasted poblano pepper, melted cheese, guacamole, fried shallots and served with a side of picante-marinated watermelon.

Tuesday gives you another guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Amberly Hall: “So on Tuesday, we have five different options for $5, including our spinach dip and our beignets.”

The “spin-dip,” as it’s known at the Pig, comes with pico de gallo, bacon bits and chips.

Beignets are New Orleans-style fried donuts. They’re doused in bourbon chocolate syrup and paired with nitrogen-infused coffee ice cream.

Wednesday’s all-day special is $5 cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka.

Ladies, Thursday night belongs to you.

Amberly Hall: “Everyone that comes in, all our females will be getting buy-one-get-one free on anything behind the bar, as well as $1 specialty nachos.”

Beer lovers will love Fridays as they down $5 beers. And that takes you into the weekend which is packed with special brunch offers.

So make it over to the Royal Pig Pub and get ready to party all week long.

Customers: “Happy fifth anniversary Royal Pig.”

Royal Pig’s birthday party lasts a week, but some of the specials are hanging around longer.

Monday’s $10 burger and beer, Thursday’s Ladies Night $1 specialty nachos and the weekend brunch deals are here to stay.

FOR MORE INFO:

350 E Las Olas Bvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-617-7447

royalpigpub.com

