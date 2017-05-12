When you have a movie set in the Caribbean, the obvious place to hold the world premiere is … Shanghai, China. The cast of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” hit up the Far East, and these guys are very much alive — and telling all sorts of tales.

Golshifteh Farahani (as Haifaa Meni): “The dead have taken over command of the sea. They are searching for a Sparrow.”

Johnny Depp is back as Capt. Jack Sparrow; in “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Aye, matey! It’s been six years since Depp’s last pirate adventure. This time, he battles an old nemesis, evil Capt. Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, and he’s done right scary.

To celebrate Depp’s return to the high seas, the movie hosted its world premiere in Shanghai. The entire cast walked the red carpet, signed autographs for fans and posed for pics. You know, that usual celebrity thang.

Johnny Depp: “It was really an amazing gift to work with cast.”

The actors also did a chit-chat about the movie. Depp sang the praises of his co-star, Javier Bardem, who makes playing bad look oh so good, stealing the show.

Johnny Depp: “He’s frightening but touching. You know, he’s somehow a very touching character.”

Orlando Bloom reprises his role as Capt. William Turner, who’s been…

Orlando Bloom: “Crusty down the bottom of the ocean for 10 years, come out with a nice, sea-scrubbed face, you know? It’s like, once the curse is dropped, I’m youthful again.”

In the meantime, Jack’s only hope for survival is finding the legendary trident of Poseidon. Humor, hysteria and another mystical journey ensue.

Meanwhile, it’s time to walk the plank! Shiver me timbers, it’s the weekend!

