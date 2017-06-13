‘47 Meters Down’ cast talk about fears

Now to more women in movies — but this time they’re fighting off the predators of the water. Mandy Moore and Claire Holt co-star in “47 Meters Down.” The thriller will leave you gasping for air as they fight not to become shark bait — while stuck at the bottom of the ocean.

Mandy Moore: “Who’s not scared of sharks? Unless you’re like a marine biologist or something, a shark advocate.”

Mandy Moore and Claire Holt threw away their fear of sharks for their latest project — “47 Meters Down.”

The duo play sisters who embark on a shark diving expedition. And when it all suddenly goes wrong, it’ll take your breath away.

Forget the sharks. The real fear factor in the thriller is that they’re stuck 47 meters down.

Claire Holt: “I think that is genuinely a real fear, and almost more terrifying than the sharks is the fact that we might drown and run out of air at the bottom of the ocean.”

Mandy Moore: “No one knows where we are, we’re in the dark ocean that we can’t see anything more than a foot or two in front of us. We don’t know where the boat is, we’re trapped in this cage.”

And the girls taught us how they prepped for the role.

Claire Holt: “Ahh, ahh, there goes a crash course in acting.”

Matthew Modine stars as the captain of the boat that takes them on this diving journey.

Matthew Modine: “On David Letterman, they used to do these things called stupid human tricks. This movie is kind of like a big stupid human trick”

Yani Gellman, who was born in the 305, also stars in the flick.

He says don’t go into this expecting to see an updated version of “Jaws.”

Yani Gellman: “This is very much a very small, tight, claustrophobic thriller. A lot of the action in ‘Jaws’ happens with the characters above land. Very different from ‘Jaws,’ but if you like ‘Jaws,’ you’ll probably enjoy this too.”

“47 Meters Down” is in theaters Friday.

