25th Florida Renaissance Festival jousts into Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Grab a sword, mount your steed and swear fealty to the king, because the Florida Renaissance Festival is back, and this year it’s celebrating a milestone.

Celebrating 25 years in South Florida, the annual event brings Celtic music, jousting tournaments and more than 100 costumed performers to life. There’s even a “Pirates Weekend” for swashbuckling adventurers.

25th anniversary celebration – Maryann Jung, who played our Queen for many years, will be making a cameo for one weekend. pic.twitter.com/l4dJO2pWI4 — Florida Renaissance (@flarenfest) February 8, 2017

The festival will run through the end of March at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. For more information, click here.

