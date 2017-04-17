Time flies when you’re having fun — or on a deadline to save the world — and that’s true on “24: Legacy.” Deco’s chief clock watcher, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look at Monday night’s finale.

So far, “24: Legacy” has taken viewers on a major roller coaster ride, but just wait until the finale. As the clock ticks down to the final hour, the cast says the series finale has some big surprises.

Gerald McRaney (as Henry Donovan): “I will pay for what I’ve done.”

Anna Diop: “The twists and the turns in it are so unexpected, and the things that happen are impossible to imagine.”

Ashley Thomas: “At the end, even at the end there’s stuff that is totally unexpected.”

Unexpected seems to be the theme here, but we want to know the same thing you want to know: What happens in the end?

Carlos Bernard: “My last scene in this series is a great way to end the run on this show. I’m not saying anything, (laughs) You can read in anything you want.”

Dan Bucatinsky: “I’m just gonna say that there are twists and turns that happen to even my character that I never would have predicted.”

Star Anna Diop says the final few days of filming were really emotional.

Anna Diop: “Insane. I cried. It was, what can I say about the finale. It’s unexpected, it’s terrifying, and it’s heartbreaking.”

And Carlos Bernard, who was in the original “24,” says being part of the reboot has been a gift.

Carlos Bernard: “Any actor who is working in the business is lucky, lucky to be working, but to have the material written for me, to be able to play this character and have it written for me, is just a blessing and unbelievable.”

The clock ticks down its final moments Monday night, starting at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

But will the clock keep ticking on the show? Fans love it, but FOX still hasn’t announced if “24: Legacy” will be back for season 2.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.