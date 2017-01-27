Life In Color festival combines music and paint

(WSVN) - A major music festival is taking over Miami this weekend. Life In Color promises some of the biggest names in dance music. Deco got a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest and loudest paint party on Earth.

The stage is set, the paint is ready, and by Saturday night, thousand of music fans will be blasted with sound and color.

Lukasz Tracz, co-founder, Life in Color: “Life In Color is probably one of the most unique events in the world. It fuses art, music, all in a festival.”

This year the event takes over several square blocks of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. With multiple stages, vendors and graffiti artists, there’s something for everyone.

Lukasz Tracz: “We fused a little more hip-hop this year. We have Carnage, Young Thug, Seven Lions.

Patryk Tracz, co-founder: “On the Sector X stage will be Diplo, Marshmello, Mija.”

And when the music comes on, the paint comes out.

Patryk Tracz. co-founder: “We’re actually gonna have 36 paint cannons, and then we have 10 mega-cannons, which are like fire hoses.”

In case you’re wondering, the paint is non-toxic and washes out with water.

But for fans, getting messy is all part of the fun.

Lukasz Tracz: “It’s just cool to have paint on it as a cool memorabilia. [It’s] non-toxic. You can wipe it off with a rag.”

Patryk Tracz: “When our fans are done with the show, we want them to feel like they had an experience of a lifetime. It’s kind of like a bucket list thing.”

So, if you’re ready to paint the town red — and blue and green — Life In Color could be the party of a lifetime.

FOR MORE INFO:

Life in Color

http://lifeincolor.com/

