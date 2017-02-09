2017 Carnaval Miami performers, art work announced

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation kicked off the Carnaval Miami festivities early by introducing us to this year’s Kings of Calle Ocho Festival and Carnaval on the Mile.

“We are super excited this year,” said Jerry Fernandez. “We are going to have a great Carnaval Miami this year. We have Ms. Carnaval coming up this weekend, Carnaval on the Mile, Calle Ocho and all the events in between.”

The Kings of Calle Ocho this year are CNCO, the winners of the Latin American singing competition La Banda.

“This is a young vibrant group that represents the diverse culture of five different countries in Latin America,” explained Fernandez. “Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican, Puerto Rican, Mexican.”

The band may hail from different countries, but they are all united by one dream.

“We just want to be a good positive example to the Latin community,” explained a band member. “To always exceed, to just go for that dream.”

A dream that artist Alexander Mijares is living, as well, after he was chosen to design the 2017 Carnaval Miami poster.

“I wanted to put together something that showed the vibe of Miami, the vibrant colors the Calle Ocho, the loud music,” explained Mijares. “Just to portray something that when people saw it, just made them want to move.”

So, get the family ready to move to the sounds of Miami, to taste some delicious Latin food and enjoy a tradition in our community that benefits our students.

“Just look forward to a great month,” said Fernandez. “We look forward to seeing you at Carnaval on the Mile and at Calle Ocho. We’re gonna have a great year.”

Due to the construction on Miracle Mile, Carnaval on the Mile will be on Alhambra between Le Jeune Road and 37th Avenue, this year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.