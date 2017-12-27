2017: a year of ups and downs in entertainment

(WSVN) - It has been an eventful year for the entertainment industry.

Disturbing news rocked Hollywood in 2017.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of three decades of sexual misconduct after an explosive article in The New Yorker in October. In turn, more than 80 women, including major Hollywood stars, came forward with allegations against Weinstein.

The Weinstein story gave birth to a nation-wide conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace.

It also ignited a firestorm of abuse allegations against major players in Hollywood, like two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey. Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old. Spacey apologized, but faced criticism because he used the opportunity to reveal he’s gay.

Sex scandals weren’t the only things that rocked Hollywood in 2017.

On the biggest night of the year — the 89th Academy Awards — the movie “La La Land” was mistakenly named best picture instead of Miami’s own “Moonlight.” The envelope contained the best actress winner card for “La La Land” star Emma Stone. “Moonlight” finally got its confusing moment in the spotlight.

2017 was a year of loss for entertainment icons.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore blazed the way for women in TV with her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

’70s teen idol and “The Partridge Family” star David Cassidy died of organ failure in a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital.

We also lost Hugh Hefner, the man who founded Playboy magazine in 1953, which started a sexual revolution.

Country music giant Glenn Campbell lost his high-profile battle with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

We also bid farewell to comedy king Jerry Lewis, who hosted the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for 45 years.

Chuck Berry left behind a legacy as one of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll music. He was known for his hit songs like “Go, Johnny, Go!”

Music legend Tom Petty, known for songs like “Free Falling,” also passed away in 2017.

But the year wasn’t all filled with sorrow.

England’s Prince Harry got engaged to American actress Meghan Markle. The two are planning on a royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

