$20 concerts with no fees offered for National Concert Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Concerts with no fees are a rarity, but Live Nation is offering just that during their summer concerts.

In honor of National Concert Day, Tuesday, Live Nation will make tickets available to shows for simply $20 with zero additional fees. Shows like Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Muse have been included in the promotion.

The $20 promotion began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue for a week.

To see a list of concerts that are eligible for the $20 promotion in your area, follow this link: livenation.com/20ticket.

