2 Live Crew co-founder Christopher Wong Won dead at 53

MIAMI (WSVN) - 2 Live Crew co-founder Christopher Wong Won has died, according to a tweet former group member Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

Campbell tweeted Thursday, “My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend.”

Wong Won was known by his hip-hop alias, “Fresh Kid Ice,” with the Miami-based group 2 Live Crew.

Wong Won was 53 years old.

