The new Netflix show “Mindhunter” is getting a ton of buzz. It looks at catching serial killers, so you know it’s a feel-good series. The stars sat down with Deco for a killer interview.

FBI agent: “Forty years ago, your FBI was founded hunting down John Dillinger. Now we have extreme violence between strangers.”

Netflix is getting in their Wayback Machine with “Mindhunter” and taking us to the 1970s, when the FBI spent its time fighting crime but not trying to prevent it.

Cotter Smith (as Unit Chief Shepard): “Serial killers.”

Jonathan Groff (as Holden Ford): “New terminology.”

Turns out “serial killer” wasn’t even a thing until just a few decades ago — but it caught on.

Cameron Britton (as Edmund Kemper): “Hello, ladies.”

“Mindhunter” tells the story of the men who decided to pick the brains of some of the most depraved criminals in America.

Holt McCallany: “Absolutely fascinating.”

Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff play the team that came up with the idea of behavioral science.

Holt McCallany: “They just have encyclopedic knowledge about this subject matter, and they’ve worked on so many cases. They have so many insights and so many anecdotes.”

This is a group that got into the mud to figure out what makes serial killers tick — and back in the day, they played along.

Cameron Britton (as Edmund Kemper): “You want truffles? You gotta get in the dirt with the pigs.”

And, while Season 1 is fascinating, it leaves an open-ended storyline. Will it get resolved in Season 2?

Anna Torv: “We don’t know.”

Well, there is going to be a Season 2, right?

Holt McCallany: “I don’t know about next season. Have you heard about next season?”

Anna Torv: “I’m hopeful.”

Anna tried to explain.

Anna Torv: “The material is kinda there and, like — I don’t know what I’m saying.” (laughs)

While they try to figure it out, Holt gave us his take on the situation.

Holt McCallany: “We’ve been encouraging everybody across America to take a day off work and binge ‘Mindhunter,’ OK? Use a sick day, all right? You need to watch our show.”

Holt McCallany (as Bill Tench): “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.