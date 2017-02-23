16th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicks off

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The white tents are raised for the 16th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

The five day event began Wednesday, and attracted over 65,000 people to South Florida.

Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach will take center stage on Thursday behind the Delano Hotel. Thirty of the nations greatest chefs will serve up dishes inspired by all things Italy.

Whether it’s pasta or meatballs — or pasta and meatballs — there’s something for everyone’s palette.

Italian isn’t your thing?

On Friday night — celebrity chef, Rachel Ray, will host her 10th annual Burger Bash, beach side at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

The popular event got a fresh new look and for $250, you can have more beef than you can eat.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival runs until Sunday. For more information on the event, go to http://sobefest.com/.

