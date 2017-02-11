11th Concours d’Elegance held at Boca Raton Resort

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Luxury and elegance reign supreme this weekend at the 11th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance.

The event is being held at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. Festivities include an automobile auction, a grand gala dinner and a special performance by comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Money raised at the Concours d’Elegance will benefit at-risk youth programs throughout Broward County.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward said it’s an honor to take part in the event. “We’re gonna be raising lots of money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County,” said Brian Quail. “Over the past 11 Concours, we’ve raised over $9.2 million to serve the kids here, at-risk youth in Broward.”

7’s own Jeff Lennox emceed the event, while 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez presented the AutoNation Lifetime Achievement Award to AutoNation Executive Vice President Marc Canno.

